GILFORD — Police handled 72 service calls on Tuesday and Wednesday.
One person was arrested.
Eric Fennell, 27, of Bay Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 35 motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), and on McGuinness Court.
A possible drug violation on Lakeshore Road was investigated.
