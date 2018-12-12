GILFORD — Gilford police responded to 73 calls for service between Friday and Sunday.
No one was arrested.
Officers conducted 46 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Weirs Road (Route 11B), Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Sargent Place, Intervale Road (Route 11B), and Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A).
A report of theft of personal property on Colonial Drive was investigated.
