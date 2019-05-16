GILFORD — Gilford police handled 48 service calls on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Two people were arrested.
Kristina M. Eddy, 42, of Bedford Avenue, in Gilford, was arrested on charges of having an improper person driving a motor vehicle, and for disorderly conduct.
Deann E. Lapointe-Miles, 24, of Province Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Officers conducted 14 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Cherry Valley Road, and on Morrill Street.
Police investigated a report of theft of personal property.
Gilford police handled 134 service calls between last Thursday and Monday, May 13.
Five people were arrested.
Ryan W. Hammond, 25, of Tallwood Drive, in Northfield, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Thomas P. Stark, 33, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Patrick G. Stitt, 45, of Middle Route, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Brandon M. Heacox, 24, of Cumberland Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a bench warrant.
William M. Butterworth Jr., Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Officers conducted 65 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Old Lakeshore Road, Sagamore Road, and Liscomb Circle.
A suspected drug case at Gilford Avenue and Country Club Road was investigated.
The report of a burglary on Buckboard Drive was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Liscomb Circle and Sargent Place, and a report of criminal mischief on Sherwood Forest Drive.
Officers dealt with four juvenile matters and one mental health emergency.
Officers responded to two reported domestic disturbances.
