GILFORD — Police handled 118 service calls between last Wednesday and Sunday, Sept. 29.
Three people were arrested.
Lucia A. Gillen, 36, of P.O. Box 84, in Laconia, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene), and driving after her license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Ryan E. Thurston, 38, of High View Circle, in Gilford was arrested on charges of disobeying an officer, two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, two counts of reckless conduct, three counts of conduct after an accident (leaving the scene), and four counts of criminal mischief. He was also arrested on a bench warrant.
Joshua E. Ripley, 26, of Sawtooth Road, in Gilmanton, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Three people were taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted 32 motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents on the Laconia Bypass, two on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), and another on Gilford Avenue (Route 11A).
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road, Sargent Place, and Airport Road.
A report of harassment on Sargent Place was reported.
Police investigated evidence of a possible drug violation on Lakeshore Road.
Two reports of criminal threatening on Alvah Wilson Road, and another on Belknap Mountain Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Dock Road.
Officers responded to four domestic disturbance calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.