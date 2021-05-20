GILFORD — Police handled 68 service calls from Monday through Wednesday, May 19.
One person was arrested.
Stephen M. Surrette, 31, of Bedford, Massachusetts, was arrested on separate charges of domestic violence simple assault, and simple assault, and two charges of resisting arrest.
Officers conducted 24 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), and on Pinecrest Drive.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of illegal dumping on Old Lakeshore Road.
A report of criminal mischief on Varney Point Road was investigated.
Police investigated two reports of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), and one on Belknap Mountain Road.
A report of an assault on Doris Drive was investigated.
Officers responded to five domestic disturbance calls.
