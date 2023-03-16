GILFORD — Police handled 158 service calls last Thursday through Tuesday.
There were no arrests.
Two calls were about juvenile matters.
Officers conducted 40 motor vehicle stops and issued three citations. Traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road, Cherry Valley Road and on Waterford Place were investigated.
Police assisted 11 motorists, including one locked out of their vehicle.
One call was about a juvenile matter.
Officers were called to investigate one report of harassment.
Police responded to three calls about suspicious persons or prowlers.
Officers provided one escort.
Police responded to four calls about suspicious or abandoned vehicles.
Officers served paperwork four times.
Police were called for one pistol permit.
Officers investigated four reports of theft.
There were two requests for fingerprints.
Police were called for a report of illegal dumping.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
There was one animal complaint.
