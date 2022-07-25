GILFORD — Police handled 92 service calls from Friday through Sunday.
Two people were arrested.
Luis M. Dominguez, 38, of Union Road, in Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Beverly M. Sweeney, 56, of Kimball Road, in Gilford, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Three people were taken into protective custody for intoxication at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Police dealt with three other reports of intoxication, two at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Officers made 19 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on the Laconia Bypass, Hounsell Avenue, Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), and on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Police investigated a report of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road.
A report of a prowler on Auburn Circle was investigated.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
