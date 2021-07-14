GILFORD — Police handled 135 service calls from last Friday through Tuesday.
Two people were arrested.
Christopher M. Mulhern, 35, of Young Road, in Gilford, was arrested for DWI.
Katherine D. Chabot, 36, of Railroad Avenue, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Officers made 52 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), including one at Lakeshore and Varney Point Road, as well as accidents on Intervale Road (Route 11A), Old Lakeshore Road, and at Gilford Avenue (Route 11A) and Alvah Wilson Road.
Police investigated reports of assault on Country Club Road, and on Heather Lane.
A report of a burglary on Morrill Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Liscomb Circle.
Reports of harassment on Old Lakeshore Road, and on Irish Setter Lane were investigated.
