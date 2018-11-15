GILFORD — Gilford police responded to 102 calls for service on Nov. 9-12.
Ten people were arrested.
Caleb C. Stockwell, 27, of 283 Youngs Hill, in Loudon, was arrested on a charge of operating after having been deemed an habitual offender.
Christopher Blodgett, 44, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and breach of bail.
Christine Lamothe, 33, of 19 Miles Road, in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Chantel L. Neal, 22, of 22 Charles St., Apt. 30, in Franklin, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Joseph T. Lemieux, 52, of 23 Liscomb Circle, Lot 46, in Gilford, was arrested for violation of a protective order.
Nathaniel C. Allen, 19, of 23 Clark Ave., in Laconia was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Andrew Shoemaker, 18, of 22 Boyd Hill Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Jeremy Lachance, 18, of 15 Oakland Ave., in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Bianca M. Russo, 18, of 380 Mile Hill Road, Apt. 18, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Mahala Laduke, 18, of 5 Hill Road, in Tilton, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Officers made 59 motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated three traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
A burglary on Lockes Hill Road was investigated.
Officers dealt with disturbances on Lake Street and Lakeshore Road.
