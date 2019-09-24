GILFORD — Police handled 90 service calls from last Thursday through Sunday.
One person was arrested.
Patricia N. Lefebvre, 36, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of driving after her license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Officers conducted 34 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), on Weirs Road (Route 11B), and Gilford Avenue (Route 11A).
Police investigated a report of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road.
A report of a burglary on Chestnut Drive was investigated.
Officers investigated evidence of a possible drug violation on Lakeshore Road.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
