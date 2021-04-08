GILFORD — Police responded to 77 service calls between last Friday and Sunday.
One person was arrested.
Brenda M. Hansen, 51, of Falls Avenue, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Officers made 47 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Police investigated a report of an assault on Old Lakeshore Road.
A report of a possible drug violation on Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call.
