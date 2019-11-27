GILFORD — Police handled 33 service calls on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 25 and 26.
There were no arrests.
Officers conducted nine motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Gilford Avenue (Route 11A), Edgewater Drive, and the Laconia Bypass.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Sawmill Road, and on Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A).
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
A report of criminal trespassing on Lockes Hill Road was investigated.
