GILFORD — Police responded to 62 service calls on Wednesday and Thursday.
There were no arrests.
Officers made 39 motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road, and on Potter Hill Road.
A report of a prowler on Sargent Place was investigated.
