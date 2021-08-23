GILFORD — Police handled 123 service calls from last Thursday through Sunday.
Five people were arrested.
Emily K. Tenney, 33, of Phillip Street, in Manchester, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Scott C. Veloso, 44, of Smithfield, Rhode Island, was arrested for driving with an expired license (subsequent offense).
Stephen J. Wing, 37, of Cotton Hill Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest.
Kevin J. Thibaudeau, 37, no fixed address, was arrested for breach of bail. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Audrey L. Coleman, 34, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Four people were taken into protective custody at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion for intoxication.
Officers made 47 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), and on Intervale Road (Route 11B).
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Old Lakeshore Road, and on Meadowbrook Lane.
A report of burglary on Old Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Potter Hill Road.
A report of criminal mischief on Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Officers responded to five domestic disturbance calls.
