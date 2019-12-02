GILFORD — Police handled 100 calls between Nov. 27 and Monday, Dec. 2.
Three people were arrested.
Patricia A. Downer, 55, of Trotting Track Road, in Wolfeboro, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Jason T. Gingras, 20, of Garden Song Drive, in Hooksett, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Chance M. Broderick, 20, of Barberry Street, in Hooksett, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Officers conducted 33 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Stone Road, Weirs Road (Route 11B), Old Lakeshore Road, and the Laconia Bypass.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Varney Point Road, and on Country Club Road.
Reports of burglaries on Hoyt Road and on Sawmill Road were investigated.
Police investigated reports of possible drug activity on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), and Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A).
A report of criminal trespass on Scenic Drive was investigated.
Officers responded to three domestic disturbance calls.
