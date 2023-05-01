GILFORD — Police handled 392 service calls April 1 through April 11.
Eleven adults were arrested.
Stuart D. Walker, 56, of Main Street in Meredith, was arrested on a charge of DUI impairment.
Katie L. Young, 36, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Ashley E. Rodriguez-Shepherd, 25, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Christopher S. Reed, 46, of Bean Hill Road in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Joseph P. Ciraso, 55, of Carpenter Peak Road in Plymouth, was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest or detention.
Mackenzie L. Daigneau, 22, of Middle Route in Gilmanton, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug and on a warrant.
Juan A. Leon Munoz, 51, of Beaman Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of driving without a license.
Raymond R. Despres, 36, of Addison Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of credit card fraud under $1,000 and driving with a revoked or suspended license.
Scott J. Perreault, 57, of Griffin Road in Franklin, was arrested on charges of driving with a revoked or suspended license and driving with a suspended registration.
Michael J. Danforth, 43, of Hill Road in Tilton, was arrested on charges of driving with a revoked or suspended license and breach of bail.
Jean Beaulieu, 52, of Hall Street in Manchester, was arrested on a charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license.
There was one juvenile arrest.
Two people were taken into protective custody due to alcohol.
