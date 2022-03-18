GILFORD — Police handled 53 service calls on Wednesday and Thursday.
One person was arrested.
Christopher G. McDaniel, of Monroe, Georgia, was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 27 motor stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A).
Police investigated a report of theft of personal property on Ridge Line Loop.
A possible drug case at Annis Drive and Breton Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting on Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Officers reported to two reports of domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.