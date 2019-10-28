GILFORD — Police handled 67 service calls from Tuesday through Thursday.
Two adults were arrested.
Shaun R. Ortiz, 31, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protective order.
Joseph A. Levesque, 38, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
A 13-year-old juvenile was arrested for possession/use of a tobacco product.
Officers conducted 14 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Alvah Wilson Road.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated a possible drug violation on Alvah Wilson Road.
Reports of theft of personal property on Stonegate Court, and on Sagamore Road were investigated.
A report of criminal threatening on Alvah Wilson Road was investigated.
