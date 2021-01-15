GILFORD — Police responded to 52 service calls on Wednesday and Thurday.
One person was arrested.
Joshua Clemente-Roderiguez, 33, of Chestnut Street, in Manchester, was arrested on charges of domestic violence second-degree assault, and criminal mischief.
Officers made 19 motor vehicle stops.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of theft of personal property.
Officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance.
