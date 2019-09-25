GILFORD — Police handled 66 service calls on Monday and Tuesday.
One person was arrested.
Tawnya L. Hobart, 41, of Glove Street, in Ashland, was arrested on a bench warrant and for driving with an expired license.
Officers conducted 45 motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated a report of a burglary on Sargent Place.
A report of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Officers responded to one domestic disturbance call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.