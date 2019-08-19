GILFORD — Police handled 264 service calls between Aug. 9 and Sunday, Aug. 18.
Twelve people were arrested.
Zachary T. Lavoie, 19, of Morgan Drive, in Bow, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Grant Johnson, 19, of Hope Lane, in Bow, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Grady R. Beaulieu, 19, of Nesbitt Drive, in Bow, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Christopher J. Fontaine, 35, of Trinity Circle, in Rochester, was arrested for DWI.
Shannon M. Phelan, 38, of Reading, Massachusetts, was arrested for DWI.
Shaun Rafael, 30, no fixed address, was arrested for violation of a protective order.
Kenneth R. Bullis, 55, of Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Haley B. Champagne, 19, of Biddeford, Maine, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Zachary E. Richards, 20, of Bow Lake Estates, in Strafford, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.
Ryan E. Thurston, 37, of High View Circle, in Gilford, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, and simply assault.
Rebeka S. Balint, 20, of Baker Road, in Holderness, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Christopher J. Pratt, 20, of Oak Hill Road, in Barrington, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Police also took 10 people into protective custody for intoxication.
Police investigated three reported assaults on Meadowbrook Lane.
Reports of theft of personal property on Gunstock Hill Road, Weirs Road (Route 11B), Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), and Meadowbrook Lane were investigated.
A report of criminal trespass on Lockes Hill Road was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Sargent Place, Breton Road, Auburn Circle, Weirs Road, and Belknap Mountain Road.
Police investigated two reports of possible drug violations on Lakeshore Road.
Officers responded to 10 domestic disturbance calls.
