GILFORD — Gilford police handled 78 service calls between Monday, March 4 and Wednesday, March 6.
Four people were arrested.
Eric Blanchette, 47, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was arrested on three bench warrants.
Melony L. Diaz, 46, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving with an expired license (subsequent offense).
Joshua E. Ripley, 26, of Liberty Hill Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief. He was also taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Shayna M. Thibedau, 18, of 237 Hoadley Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Officers conducted 39 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Potter Hill Road, Meadowbrook Lane, Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), and Gilford Avenue (Route 11A).
Reports of theft of personal property on Potter Hill Road, Morrill Street, and Ridge Line Loop were investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Chestnut Drive.
A report of shoplifting on Lakeshore Road (Route 11) was investigated.
Officers were dispatched to one domestic disturbance call.
Gilford police handled 52 service calls between Friday, March 1 and Sunday, March 3.
Four people were arrested.
Jared E. Marshall, 26, of Cottonwood Trail, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Jonathan C. Joy-Pagliarulo, 37, of Route 25, in Meredith was arrested on a charge of bail jumping.
Brian Pennie, 33, of Meredith Center Road, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Jeremy J. Lachance Sr., 48, of Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted 13 motor vehicle stops, and investigated four traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), and one accident on Endicott Street East.
A report of criminal mischief on Belknap Mountain Road was investigated.
Officers responded to four domestic disturbance calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.