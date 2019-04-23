GILFORD — Gilford police responded to 123 service calls between last Wednesday and Monday, April 22.
Five people were arrested.
Melissa M. Pelletier, 34, of True Road, in Meredith, was arrested for forgery of a government instrument (check, etc.).
Janice E. Farley, 61, of Belknap Point Road, in Gilford, was arrested for DWI.
Matthew Niskala, 22, of Gilford Avenue, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.
Alaura E. Boylan, 29, of South State Street, in Concord, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Ashton Garland, 28, of Manchester Street, in Concord, was arrested on two bench warrants.
Officers conducted 46 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Old Lakeshore Road, Alvah Wilson Road, Gilford East Drive, and Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Artisan Court, Mountain Drive, Terrace Hill Road, and Intervale Road (Route 11B).
A report of a stolen vehicle on Bayside Court was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Old Lakeshore Road,
Officers responded to one domestic disturbance call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.