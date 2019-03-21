GILFORD — Gilford police handled 78 service calls between last Friday and last Sunday, March 17.
Two people were arrested.
Gregory J. MacRae, 42, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense), and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Sara M. Zareas, 34, of Old Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of letting an improper person drive a motor vehicle.
Officers conducted 32 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Belknap Mountain Road, and Weirs Road (Route 11B).
Police investigated reports of criminal mischief (vandalism) on Irish Setter Lake and Liberty Hill Road.
Officers responded to three domestic disturbance calls.
Police handled 74 service calls from Monday through Wednesday, March 20.
Five Manchester area teenagers were arrested for criminal trespass at Kimball Castle. Those arrested were: Sebastyan S. Khan, 19, Gavin J. Cere, 18, Tyler Breton, 19, and Krisopher J. Lesperance, 19, all of Manchester; and Richard I. Pow, 18, of Hooksett.
Officers conducted 34 motor vehicle stops.
Officers investigated reports of theft of personal property on Morrill Street, Lakeshore Road (Route 11), and Ridge Line Loop.
A report of criminal threatening on Annis Drive was investigated.
