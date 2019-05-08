GILFORD — Gilford police handled 66 service calls on Monday and Tuesday, May 6 and 7.
Two people were arrested.
Travis M. Magoon, 35, of Liscomb Circle, in Gilford, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Audra Tassone-Indeck, 50, of Haywagon Road, in Gilford, was arrested for DWI.
Officers conducted 30 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on the Laconia Bypass.
Police are investigating a drug case that stemmed from a report from Lily Pond Road.
The report of a burglary on Poor Farm Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Kimball Road.
A report of criminal trespass on Kimball Road was investigated.
Police handled 63 service calls between last Friday, May 3, and Sunday, May 5.
Three people were arrested.
Jessica L. Clinch, 27, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Staci S. French, of Area Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Travis M. Magoon, 35, of Liscomb Circle, in Gilford was arrested on seven counts of theft by unauthorized taking (involving separate items worth less that $1,000). He was also arrested on charges of criminal mischief, and criminal trespass.
Officers conducted 28 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Riley Road, and Belknap Mountain Road,
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), and Sargent Place.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
