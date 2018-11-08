GILFORD — Gilford police responded to 66 calls for service from Monday through Wednesday.
No one was arrested.
Officers made 37 motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated a traffic accident on Lakeshore Road (Route 11) on Wednesday.
A report of criminal threatening on Boulder Road was investigated.
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Davis Road and Breton Road.
Officers dealt with a disturbance on Breton Road.
