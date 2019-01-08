GILFORD — Gilford police handled 103 calls for service between last Friday and Sunday.
One person was arrested.
Hanna Matthews, 24, of Gusty Road, in Tilton, was arrested for DWI, and an open-container violation.
Two people were placed in protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted 66 motor vehicle stops and investigated a traffic accident on Belknap Mountain Road at Gilford Avenue (Route 11A).
A report of criminal threatening on Potter Hill Road was investigated.
Officers dealt with a mental health emergency, as well as a report of domestic violence.
Officers responded to the report of criminal trespass on Lockes Hill Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.