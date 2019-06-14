GILFORD — Gilford police handled 76 service calls from Tuesday through Thursday, June 13.
One person was arrested.
Joseph T. Bowie, 37, of Andrews Road, in Tilton, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Officers conducted 21 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Morrill Street, Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), and Meadowbrook Lane.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
A suspected drug case on the Laconia Bypass was investigated.
Police investigated a report of theft of personal property on Liscomb Circle.
A report of criminal threatening was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Young Road.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
Police handled 15 service calls on Monday.
There were no arrests.
Officers conducted five motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Northview Road.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Old Lakeshore Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.