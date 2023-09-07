GILFORD — Police handled 242 service calls Aug. 31 through Tuesday.
Seventeen adults were arrested.
David S. Chase, 38, of Summer Street in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Hunter F. Decell, 21, of North Road in Danbury, was arrested on a warrant.
Alan M. Mousseau, 52, of Glidden Road, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and domestic violence, simple assault, physical contact.
Jaelyn A. Willett, 20, of South Street in Kingston, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of alcohol and intoxication.
Eric R. Gagne, 53, of Morrill Street, was arrested on a warrant.
Ella R. Higginbottom, 18, of North Street in Andover, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of alcohol and intoxication.
Jessica L. Kierstead, 38, of Harvard Street in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Andrew M. Fowkes, 20, of Harvard Street in Walpole, Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of alcohol and intoxication; and manufacturing or possessing a false identification.
Jerney L. Price, 19, of Enchanted Flame Street in San Antonio, Texas, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of alcohol and intoxication.
Donald Gates, 41, of Osprey Drive in Portsmouth, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, impairment.
Michaella C. Colantuone, 28, of Fourth Street in Astoria, New York, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, impairment.
Jon R. Svendsen, 50, of Cricket Corner Road in Amherst, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, impairment; and speeding 21-24 mph over the speed limit in a 55 mph or less zone.
Shane Sullivan, 20, of Brown Road in Raymond, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of alcohol and intoxication.
Jeffrey A. Clark, 44, of Lantern Lane in Epsom, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, impairment.
Joshua J. Mcgahan, 43, of Diana Drive in Northfield, was arrested on a charge of sale of LSD and PCP.
Sean P. French, 31, of Blueberry Lane in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence, impairment, blood alcohol level over 0.16.
Nathan S. Rabbitt, 37, of State Street in Concord, was arrested on a charge of simple assault, bodily injury.
Two juveniles were arrested on charges of unlawful possession of alcohol and intoxication, manufacturing or possessing a false identification, and possession and use of a tobacco product by a minor.
Sixteen people were taken into protective custody due to alcohol.
