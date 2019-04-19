GILFORD — Gilford police handled 47 service calls on Monday and Tuesday.
One person was arrested.
Jesse M. Sampaio, 36, of Thompson Street, in Concord, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, obstructing the reporting of a domestic violence-related crime or injury, and criminal mischief.
Officers conducted 18 motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated a report of theft of personal property on Belknap Mountain Road.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
