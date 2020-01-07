Police logged the following calls on Jan. 2 - 5:
Police responded to a report of a shoplifter on Lakeshore Road; a burglary in progress on Old Lakeshore Road; an alarm on Ironwood Drive; larceny on Lakeshore Road; and a domestic disturbance on Intervale Road.
Police investigated an accident on Cherry Valley Road; logged two attempts to locate; and reported two missing persons.
There was a reported rape on Broadview Terrace; an assault on Allen Road; and a report of shots fired on Young Road.
Police investigated three reports of suspicious persons on Lakeshore Road; a suspicious person on Sleeper Hill Road; a suspicious person at Gunstock Hill and Old Lakeshore roads; a suspicious person on Sawmill Road; and a suspicious person on Belknap Point Road.
Police made 23 traffic checks; responded to a motor vehicle lockout; made six NCIC checks; assisted motorists on Cherry Valley Road, Intervale Road, and at the intersection of the bypass and Lakeshore Road; and checked a suspicious vehicle on Crestview Drive.
Police logged 17 ambulance calls, seven reports of road conditions; and a report of weather conditions.
Police logged two fingerprint requests; a name check; four reports of the fire department en route; a contracted service request; a referral to another department; and three animal complaints.
