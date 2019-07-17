GILFORD — Police handled 75 service calls on Monday and Tuesday, July 15 and 16.
One person was arrested.
Nicholas V. Rodrick, 29, of Ked Drive, in Concord, was arrested on a bench warrant, and was also charged with driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers conducted 47 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Police went to Sleeper Hill Road to investigate a report of a possible drug violation.
A report of criminal trespass on Sargent Place was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Breton Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.