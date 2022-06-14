GILFORD — Police handled 179 service calls from last Thursday through Monday.
Four people were arrested.
Mackenzie L. Daigneau, 21, of Middle Route, in Gilmanton, was arrested for credit card fraud.
Robert E. Leroux, 49, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was arrested for driving after his license was revoked or suspended (subsequent offense), driving an unregistered vehicle, and displaying a false inspection or registration sticker. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Frank L. Gamble, of Old Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
William J. Bergeron, 54, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Officers conducted 66 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), and on Edgewater Drive.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
A report of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Police were called to break up a brawl on Liscomb Circle.
Reports of harassment on Intervale Road (Route 11B), Williamsburg Avenue, and on Liberty Hill Road were investigated.
Police investigated reports of a prowler on Pinecrest Drive, White Birch Drive, and on Lily Pond Road (Route 11C).
Reports of criminal mischief on Skyline Drive, and on Lake Street were investigated.
