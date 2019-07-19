GILFORD — Police handled 46 service calls on Wednesday.
Three people were arrested.
Allison E. Lasha, 20, of Templeton, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Cheyenne M. Koble, 19, of Sunrise Hill Road, in Thornton, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Keeler A. Lapham, 28, whose address is listed as a post office box in Meredith, was arrested for DWI, and for “hands free” violation.
Twelve people were taken into protective custody for intoxication, 11 of them at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Officers conducted five motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Sargent Place.
A report of criminal mischief on Old Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Officers responded to three domestic disturbance calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.