GILFORD — Police handled 138 service calls from last Thursday through Monday.
Four people were arrested.
Gregory N. Thureson, 42, of Liscomb Circle, in Gilford, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Christopher M. Wagenhofer, 19, of Mechanic Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Bailey G. Swinton, 25, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of theft.
Michael T. Lennon 57, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, was arrested for DWI.
Officers made 63 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Lily Pond Road (Route 11C), the Laconia Bypass, Watson Road, and on Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A).
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Gunstock Hill Road.
