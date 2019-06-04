GILFORD — Gilford police handled 91 service calls between last Friday and Sunday, June 2.
Thirteen people were arrested.
Claudia L. Grant, 48, of Lafayette Street, in Rochester, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Meghan M. Gauss, 19, of 4th Range Road, in Pembroke, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Rachelle L. Fish, 19, of West Swanzey Road, in Swanzey, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Jaida M. Huston, 18, of Tuftonboro Neck Road, in Tuftonboro, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Kasey C. Birth, 19, of Green Mountain Road, in Effingham, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol..
Caroline A. Thomas, 17, of Lark Street, in Wolfeboro, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
David M. Rivers, 79, of Holman Street, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Shannon L. Coulter, 40, of Park Street, in Northfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
George R. Savino, 19, of Holliston, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Donnie A. Bowman, 43, of River Road, in New Boston, was arrested for DWI.
Patrick Crowley, 21, of Derby Line, Vermont, was arrested for receiving stolen property.
Scott W. Young, 48, of Quincy Street, in Manchester, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Mark J. Milligan, 55, of Strafford Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Sixteen people were taken into protective custody for intoxication, all of them at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
One call to police dealt with a juvenile matter.
Officers conducted 22 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Meadowbrook Lane, Dock Road, and at the intersection of Gilford Avenue (Route 11A), and Country Club Road.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Meadowbrook Lane.
Reports of theft of personal property on Country Club Road, and on Old Lakeshore Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Sargent Place.
A report of harassment on Farm View Lane was investigated.
Police responded to five domestic disturbance calls.
