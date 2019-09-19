GILFORD — Police handled 25 service calls on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
One person was arrested.
Craig S. Johns, 48, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for reckless driving.
Officers conducted 14 motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated a report of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Officers responded to one mental health emergency, and one domestic disturbance call.
