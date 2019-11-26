GILFORD — Police handled 66 service calls from Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 24.
Seven people were arrested.
Michael J. Carter, 31, of Hammond Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Joanna P. Greenlay, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Mariana Azevedo, 18, of Amory Street, in Nashua, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Madlyn R. Flynn, 18, of Amory Street, in Nashua, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Thomas J. Grise, 21, of Amory Street, in Nashua, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Mckayla P. Masterson, 23, of Liscomb Circle, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of endangering the welfare of child.
Hisni Dinarica, 68, of Morrill Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Gilford Avenue (Route 11A).
The report of theft of personal property on Wesley Way was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a possible drug violation on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
A report of harassment on Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
