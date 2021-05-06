GILFORD — Police handled 85 service calls between last Friday and Sunday.
Two people were arrested.
Nathan L. Greene, 28, of Breton Road, in Gilford, was arrested for driving after his license was revoked or suspended.
A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for reckless driving.
Officers made 49 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Old Lakeshore Road.
Officers responded to one domestic disturbance call.
