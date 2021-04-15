GILFORD — Police handled 71 service calls on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Three people were arrested.
Travis M. Magoon, 37, of Liscomb Circle, in Gilford, was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Cindy A. White, 64, of Deer Run Lane, in Gilford, was charged with driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Marcus J. Burke, 42, of Valley Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, and a charge of criminal trespass.
Officers made 32 motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Varney Point Road.
A report of criminal threatening on Sargent Place was investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.