GILFORD — Police handled 131 service calls from Friday through Tuesday.
Two people were arrested.
Wendy Keller, 49, of Sandown Road, in Fremont, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Kevin L. Small, 56, of Daniel Webster Highway, in Plymouth, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Officers made 63 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on the Laconia Bypass, Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Gunstock Hill Road, and on Lake Street.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Lakeshore Road.
Reports of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road, and on Breton Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a possible drug violation.
Police investigated reports of burglaries on Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), Buckboard Drive, and Lake Street.
