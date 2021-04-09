GILFORD — Police handled 117 service calls between Monday and Thursday, April 8.
Six people were arrested.
Brenda M. Hansen, 51, of Falls Avenue, in Gilford, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence simple assault, and one charge of domestic violence reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Leo M. Hanson Jr., 54, of Country Club Road, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Joshua M. Williams, 39, of Maggies Way, in Canaan, was arrested for theft by unauthorized taking (subsequent offense).
Paul Dunham, 33, of Winter Street, in Laconia, was arrested for making a false report to law enforcement.
Richard C. Vashaw, 53, of New Salem Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Javier R. Derbyshire, 35, of Stark Street, in Gilford, was arrested for DWI.
Officers made 59 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents at Hoyt and Saltmarsh Pond roads, Gilford Avenue (Route 11A) and Country Club Road, and at Cherry Valley Road (Route 11), and Intervale Road (Route 11B).
Six calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a burglary on Dockham Shore Road.
A report of a possible drug violation on Alvah Wilson Road was investigated.
Officers responded to two reports of domestic violence.
