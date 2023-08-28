GILFORD — Police handled 208 service calls Friday through Sunday.
Twelve adults were arrested.
There was one juvenile arrest on a charge of unlawful possession and intoxication.
Fourteen people were taken into protective custody due to alcohol.
Conor W. Ross, 23, of Chandler Road in Burlington, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and impairment.
Manny P. Ste Marie, 18, of River Road in Troy, Vermont, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession and intoxication.
Garrett W. Heath, 19, of Bonin Road in Newport Center, Vermont, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession and intoxication.
Kaleb L. Lepage, 20, of Patridge Road in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession and intoxication.
Keagan C. Brown, 20, of Turkey Trott Road in East Conway, was arrested on charges of possession of greater than 3/4 ounces of marijuana or 5 grams of hash; unlawful possession and intoxication; and possession or use of a tobacco product by a minor.
Andrew J. Zielinski, 20, of Walnut Hill Road in Thomaston, Connecticut, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession and intoxication.
Luke H. Maxham, 18, of Lincoln Street in Woodstock, Vermont, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession and intoxication and manufacturing or possessing a false identification.
Nevin M. Paquette, 20, of Harrys Way in Colebrook, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession and intoxication.
Dylon W. Vance, 19, of Wallace Hill Road in Wells River, Vermont, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession and intoxication.
Steven T. Hobbs, 59, of Holly Street in Goffstown, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Staci S. French, 35, of Area Road, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault physical contact.
Isis McGowan, 29, of Second Avenue in Berlin, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and impairment.
