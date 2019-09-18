GILFORD — Police handled 24 service calls on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
There were no arrests.
Officers conducted seven motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Sugarbush Lane, Lakeshore Road (Route 11), and at the intersection of Cumberland Road and Silver Street.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
A report of an assault on Gilford Avenue (Route 11A) was investigated.
Officers responded to one domestic disturbance call.
