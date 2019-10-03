GILFORD — Police handled 65 service calls from Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Four people were arrested.
Shawn L. Ranlett, 22, of Russett Lane, in Hampstead, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Kacey E. McLeod, 19, of 11 Copperfield Lane, in Londonderry, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Michael. J. Flack, 50, of Old Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Edward J. Matthews, 73, of Old Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, was arrested on charges of hindering apprehension, and simple assault.
Officers conducted six motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Maple Street.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
The department is investigating a report of sexual assault.
Reports of theft of personal property on Hoyt Road and Sargent Place were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass on Timber Lane, and Lockes Hill Road.
Officers responded to one domestic disturbance call.
