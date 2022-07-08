GILFORD — Police handled 83 service calls on Wednesday and Thursday.
There were no arrests.
Officers made 40 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), Gilford East Drive, Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Meadowbrook Lane, and on Gilford Avenue (Route 11A).
Police investigated a report of a prowler on Edgewater Drive.
A report of harassment on Sargent Place was investigated.
Police investigated a report of illegal dumping on Liberty Hill Road.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.