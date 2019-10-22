GILFORD — Police handled 76 service calls from last Friday through Monday.
Three people were arrested.
Leroy H. Boynton III, 51, of Tranquility Turn, in Laconia, was arrested on two bench warrants.
Marcia M. Lamontagne, 55, of Ox Bow Lane, in Gilford, was arrested for aggravated DWI, and DWI.
Trevor R. Bond, 36, of Liscomb Circle, in Gilford, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Officers made 24 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Deer Run Lane, Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), Lakeshore Road (Route 11), and the Laconia Bypass.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Sawmill Road.
A report of harassment on Lake Street was investigated.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
