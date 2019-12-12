GILFORD — Police handled 54 service calls from Monday through Wednesday.
One person was arrested.
Christopher M. Robinson, 48, of Country Drive, in Laconia, was arrested on two counts of burglary, one charge of theft by unauthorized taking, and a charge of criminal trespass.
A Yasmin Drive resident was issued a summons for having a dog which is either a menace, a nuisance, or vicious.
Officers conducted 22 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident at the intersection of Area Road and Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A).
A report of an assault on Henderson Road was investigated.
Reports of theft of personal property on Sawmill Road, Edgewater Drive, Country Club Road, and Hounsell Avenue were investigated.
Officers investigated reports of possible illegal drug activity Belknap Mountain Road, and Sawmill Road.
