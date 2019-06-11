GILFORD — Gilford police handled 139 service calls from last Friday through Sunday, June 9.
Seventeen people were arrested, 14 of them for underage drinking at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Alixandra E. Choquette, 30, of Sleeper Hill Road, in Gilford, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Beth A. Morse, 36, no fixed address, was arrested for theft by unauthorized taking.
Payton J. Musco, 20, of Ronisa Avenue, in Litchfield, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Paige E. Albert, 18, of Northborough, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Anna Pollak, 18, of Upper Mile Point Drive, in Meredith, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Caitlin A. Donoghue, 19, of Georgetown, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Sarah E. Moore, 18, of Georgetown, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Brenna Donoghue, 19, of Georgetown, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Erin M. O’Leary, 19, of Georgetown, Massachustts, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Grace O. MacDonald, 19, of Georgetown, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Maryrose Hahn, 18, of Georgetown, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Michael R. Lunny, 19, of Springvale, Maine, was arrested on charges of having a fake ID, and unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Sydney M. Pepin, 20, of Alfred, Maine, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Carley G. Gagnon, 19, of Van Buren Circle, in Goffstown, was arrested on charges of having a fake ID, and unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Kelly N. Langley, 18, of Ray Street, in Manchester, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Travis M. Magoon, 35, of Liscomb Circle, in Gilford, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Emily K. Charette, 20, of Boxford, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Twenty-one people were taken into protective custody for intoxication, 17 of them at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Officers conducted 31 motor vehicle stops, and investigated five traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), in addition to two accidents on Weirs Road (Route 11B), and one on Larch Drive.
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Bacon Drive, Gilford Avenue (Route 11A), and Lakeshore Road (Route 11.)
A report of criminal mischief on Old Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Police investigated suspected drug cases on Sawmill Road, and Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Officers broke up a brawl on Meadowbrook Lane.
