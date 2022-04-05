GILFORD — Police handled 65 service calls from last Friday through Sunday.
There were no arrests.
Officers made 36 motor vehicle stops and investigated two traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Police investigated a report of theft of personal property on Old Lakeshore Road.
Officers responded to four domestic disturbance calls.
